Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Lifted by US Capital Advisors

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Energy Transfer in a report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Energy Transfer’s FY2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ET. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler raised Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI raised Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.52.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $8.19 on Thursday. Energy Transfer has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $9.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.90 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $10.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 364,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 71,900 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,066,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,593,000 after buying an additional 17,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. 36.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.07%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

