Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Equitable Group Inc. Lowered by Analyst (TSE:EQB)

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) – Equities researchers at Cormark decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Equitable Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.63 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.82. Cormark also issued estimates for Equitable Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.70 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.84 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.88 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $15.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $16.43 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Equitable Group from C$128.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$137.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$138.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James upgraded Equitable Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$104.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$146.00 to C$149.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Equitable Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$141.50.

TSE:EQB opened at C$132.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$129.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$107.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.20. Equitable Group has a 12-month low of C$51.48 and a 12-month high of C$146.26.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported C$3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.45 by C$0.53. The business had revenue of C$151.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$138.34 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Equitable Group’s payout ratio is 11.43%.

In other Equitable Group news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$139.60, for a total transaction of C$139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,987 shares in the company, valued at C$6,419,785.20. Also, Senior Officer Joao Da Costa Simoes sold 1,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$143.00, for a total value of C$257,829.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,768 shares in the company, valued at C$395,824. Insiders have sold 6,206 shares of company stock worth $878,051 in the last quarter.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

