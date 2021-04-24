Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) Increased by US Capital Advisors

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a report released on Tuesday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of ($0.69) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.33). US Capital Advisors currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Summit Midstream Partners’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The pipeline company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $5.12. The business had revenue of $96.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.73 million. Summit Midstream Partners had a positive return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 59.61%.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Summit Midstream Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Shares of Summit Midstream Partners stock opened at $21.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $130.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 3.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Summit Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $33.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 72.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 141,678 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 3,609.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 559,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 544,135 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 7,284 shares in the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC bought a new position in Summit Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $946,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Summit Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,749,000.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

