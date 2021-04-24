Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.53. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $20.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 million.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on YMAB. Bank of America lowered shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Y-mAbs Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.38.

YMAB stock opened at $27.35 on Thursday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $24.77 and a twelve month high of $55.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.21.

In other news, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $186,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YMAB. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

