Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.80. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock.

IBKR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.43.

Shares of IBKR opened at $73.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 0.84. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1-year low of $36.25 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.98.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.65 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 135.2% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 10,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter worth about $380,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 12,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $858,960.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 66,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $4,833,987.00. Insiders have sold 1,168,830 shares of company stock valued at $86,198,901 in the last ninety days. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.62%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

