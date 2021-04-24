Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Increased by Analyst

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.54. William Blair also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EW. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.16.

NYSE EW opened at $97.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.33. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $66.23 and a 12-month high of $98.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $60.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.96, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $689,483,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,741,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $888,674,000 after buying an additional 2,365,014 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,783,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,987,339,000 after buying an additional 1,181,085 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,581,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,239,027,000 after buying an additional 895,789 shares during the period. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 4,127,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $376,592,000 after buying an additional 828,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $298,909.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,907. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 6,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total value of $654,066.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $2,854,605.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 330,526 shares of company stock worth $27,887,215 over the last 90 days. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.