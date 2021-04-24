Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Franco-Nevada Co. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) – Equities researchers at Raymond James upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Franco-Nevada in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.96. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FNV. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$193.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$198.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$188.00 to C$193.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$230.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$186.33.

Shares of TSE FNV opened at C$178.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.00 billion and a PE ratio of 83.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 12.48 and a quick ratio of 11.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$158.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$164.22. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of C$133.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$222.15.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$396.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$334.90 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.332 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.00%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

