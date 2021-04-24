Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Hancock Whitney Co. Boosted by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Hancock Whitney in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the company will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.84. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HWC. TheStreet raised Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.14.

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock opened at $45.20 on Friday. Hancock Whitney has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $47.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -63.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. Hancock Whitney had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.28) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 8,104 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $702,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 42,108 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $94,024.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,344.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total value of $170,518.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

