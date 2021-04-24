Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Inter Parfums, Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Inter Parfums in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ FY2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BWS Financial increased their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Inter Parfums currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.83.

NASDAQ IPAR opened at $76.06 on Thursday. Inter Parfums has a 12 month low of $36.46 and a 12 month high of $77.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.23 and a 200-day moving average of $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.06 and a beta of 0.95.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $184.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

In other Inter Parfums news, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $175,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,032. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $158,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,900 shares of company stock valued at $995,156 in the last ninety days. 44.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,906,000. 53.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

