Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Increased by Analyst

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – KeyCorp increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Murphy Oil in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.17). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.77.

NYSE:MUR opened at $16.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 3.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.24. Murphy Oil has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 46.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $440.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

In other news, VP John B. Gardner sold 11,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $172,314.78. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $32,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,196.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,017 shares of company stock valued at $2,519,858 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 192.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.