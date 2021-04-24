Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Nasdaq, Inc. Increased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nasdaq in a report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.57. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.72 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.87 EPS.

NDAQ has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.03.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $162.47 on Friday. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $102.97 and a 52 week high of $163.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.08.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $2,093,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,408 shares in the company, valued at $7,175,014.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total value of $144,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,022 shares of company stock valued at $4,373,438 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth $156,026,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Nasdaq by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 992,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,783,000 after buying an additional 56,531 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 847,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,516,000 after purchasing an additional 18,983 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 25.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 755,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,404,000 after purchasing an additional 151,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 745,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

