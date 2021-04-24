Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Raised by Analyst

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Signature Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.06 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.00. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $12.90 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Signature Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.82.

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $238.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $228.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $71.44 and a 52 week high of $249.94.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 1.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 22.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.63%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

