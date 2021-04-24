Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Royal Gold, Inc. Increased by Raymond James (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) – Analysts at Raymond James upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Royal Gold in a report released on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.90. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $158.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.81 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 44.76%. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RGLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Royal Gold in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.45.

Royal Gold stock opened at $118.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.17. Royal Gold has a twelve month low of $99.32 and a twelve month high of $147.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Royal Gold by 4.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,905,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $469,328,000 after purchasing an additional 183,839 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Royal Gold by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 230,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,479,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $1,264,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Royal Gold by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Randy Shefman sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $98,271.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,667.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.58%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.