QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Shares Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.80.

QuantumScape stock opened at $36.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.65. QuantumScape Co. has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $132.73.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

