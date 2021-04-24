Qubitica Trading 28.9% Lower Over Last Week (QBIT)

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 24th. During the last seven days, Qubitica has traded down 28.9% against the dollar. One Qubitica coin can now be purchased for $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qubitica has a market capitalization of $9.66 million and approximately $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.84 or 0.00073608 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002922 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003637 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica Coin Profile

QBIT is a coin. Its launch date was March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qubitica’s official website is www.qubitica.net . The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

