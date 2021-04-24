Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE DGX traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,586,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,320. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. Quest Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $100.52 and a fifty-two week high of $134.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.44.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.80%.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total value of $138,936.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,981,602.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total transaction of $671,499.78. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DGX. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.