R.P. Boggs & Co. Grows Stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

R.P. Boggs & Co. raised its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the quarter. Service Co. International comprises about 3.3% of R.P. Boggs & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. R.P. Boggs & Co. owned 0.05% of Service Co. International worth $4,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Service Co. International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 13,097,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,094,000 after purchasing an additional 254,885 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in Service Co. International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,513,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,736,000 after purchasing an additional 126,869 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in Service Co. International by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,944,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,563,000 after purchasing an additional 195,101 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Service Co. International by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,409,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,323,000 after purchasing an additional 160,907 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,505,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $53.23 on Friday. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $54.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.29.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $970.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.40 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 13.62%. As a group, research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.21%.

In related news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 8,022 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $389,147.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,924.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Service Co. International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.