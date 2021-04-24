RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RADCOM LTD. designs, manufactures, markets and supports innovative, high performance internetworking test and analysis equipment for data communications networks. Their products are used in the development and manufacturing of network equipment, the installation of networks, and the ongoing maintenance of operational networks. (Press Release) “

RDCM opened at $9.23 on Wednesday. RADCOM has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.57 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76. The company has a market capitalization of $128.58 million, a PE ratio of -27.97 and a beta of 1.07.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. RADCOM had a negative return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $10.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that RADCOM will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RADCOM during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in RADCOM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in RADCOM by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 78,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 29,350 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in RADCOM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,041,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in RADCOM by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. 22.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). The company provides RADCOM ACE comprise RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, fully virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

