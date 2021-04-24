Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.36% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:RADI opened at $15.08 on Thursday. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $43,409,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $4,628,000. Centerbridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $128,500,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $7,742,000.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiary, AP Wireless, engages in the ownership and leasing of various triple-net ground, rooftop, and other critical communications properties for wireless carriers and tower companies underlying their mission critical cell site antenna infrastructure.

