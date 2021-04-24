Range Resources (RRC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 26th. Analysts expect Range Resources to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $598.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.47 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 125.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect Range Resources to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $8.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Range Resources has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $11.60.

RRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Range Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on Range Resources in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.44.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

