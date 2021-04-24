Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.95 Million

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded 37.7% lower against the dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a total market cap of $6.95 million and $78,625.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,011.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,250.81 or 0.04500600 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $229.35 or 0.00458596 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $783.08 or 0.01565813 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $371.68 or 0.00743185 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.14 or 0.00480168 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00060473 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $206.56 or 0.00413024 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004587 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

Ravencoin Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,546,705,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic . The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

