Raymond James Boosts Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Price Target to $12.75

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2021

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $12.50 to $12.75 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.64% from the stock’s previous close.

MLLGF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mullen Group in a report on Monday, April 19th. TD Securities raised their target price on Mullen Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Mullen Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. CIBC raised their target price on Mullen Group from $13.50 to $14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Mullen Group from $14.00 to $14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS MLLGF opened at $10.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.40. Mullen Group has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $11.08.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF)

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit