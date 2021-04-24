Raymond James Boosts Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Price Target to $12.75

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $12.50 to $12.75 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.64% from the stock’s previous close.

MLLGF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mullen Group in a report on Monday, April 19th. TD Securities raised their target price on Mullen Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Mullen Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. CIBC raised their target price on Mullen Group from $13.50 to $14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Mullen Group from $14.00 to $14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS MLLGF opened at $10.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.40. Mullen Group has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $11.08.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

