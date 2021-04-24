Raymond James Increases Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Price Target to $30.00

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MPLX. Truist upgraded Mplx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mplx from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Mplx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $26.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 2.01. Mplx has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $26.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.71.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. Mplx had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mplx will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.53%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the first quarter worth $261,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Mplx by 82.6% during the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 9,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Mplx in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Mplx by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 18,299 shares during the last quarter. 29.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

