Raymond James Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC)

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MMC. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a buy rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the company from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $118.35.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $127.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a fifty-two week low of $91.80 and a fifty-two week high of $128.86. The firm has a market cap of $64.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.58.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.5% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 18,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 63,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after purchasing an additional 17,124 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 443,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,888,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 29,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 870,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,826,000 after buying an additional 164,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

