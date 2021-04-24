Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Insider Sells $48,320.00 in Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) insider Ellen M. Cotter sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $48,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 790,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,775,616.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Reading International stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. Reading International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $7.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.03.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.01. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 42.01% and a negative net margin of 57.16%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Reading International stock. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Wolverine Trading LLC owned about 0.06% of Reading International at the end of the most recent reporting period. 41.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

