Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) Receives $13.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Realogy in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th.

RLGY stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.29. The stock had a trading volume of 680,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,062. Realogy has a 1-year low of $3.29 and a 1-year high of $18.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.16.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Realogy had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 7.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Realogy will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Donald J. Casey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $158,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,520,410.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marilyn J. Wasser sold 16,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $278,044.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,254.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Realogy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,540,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,205,000 after purchasing an additional 40,295 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Realogy in the 4th quarter worth about $453,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Realogy by 652.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 121,853 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Realogy by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,275,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,739,000 after purchasing an additional 641,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Realogy by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 12,777 shares during the last quarter.

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

