Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,419 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,090,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,556,000 after buying an additional 448,334 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,933,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,532,000 after purchasing an additional 310,406 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 561.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,353 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,572,000 after purchasing an additional 106,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 882,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,092,000 after purchasing an additional 50,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RRR opened at $34.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $35.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.24.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $343.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.17 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 13.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RRR shares. Macquarie boosted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Red Rock Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.15.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

