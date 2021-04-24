Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Downgraded to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $36.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $33.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.15.

Shares of NASDAQ RRR opened at $34.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 2.55. Red Rock Resorts has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $35.94.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $343.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.17 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 13.48%. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $2,504,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. Crystal Rock Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 173,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 82,850 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 657,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,468,000 after acquiring an additional 5,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

