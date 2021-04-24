RedFOX Labs Reaches Market Capitalization of $314.02 Million (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 24th. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000470 BTC on major exchanges. RedFOX Labs has a total market capitalization of $314.02 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

RedFOX Labs Coin Profile

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RedFOX Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

