Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Holdings Raised by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,150 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 22,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RF stock opened at $20.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $22.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.00 and a 200-day moving average of $17.49.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. Regions Financial had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RF. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.55.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,135,853.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,863.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,415.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

