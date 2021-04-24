Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.27% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Remy Cointreau SA is an operator of Wine & Spirits market. The company’s portfolio consists of Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, the Cointreau liqueur as well as the Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore and The Botanist spirits. Remy Cointreau SA is headquartered in Cognac, France. “

Get Rémy Cointreau alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Rémy Cointreau stock opened at $20.67 on Thursday. Rémy Cointreau has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $21.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 76.56 and a beta of 0.20.

About Rémy Cointreau

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rémy Cointreau (REMYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.