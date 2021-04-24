Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Rating Increased to Buy at Investec

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) was upgraded by investment analysts at Investec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renalytix AI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th.

NASDAQ RNLX opened at $31.78 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.63. Renalytix AI has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $32.12.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that Renalytix AI will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Renalytix AI during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Renalytix AI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Renalytix AI by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 34,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Renalytix AI by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 122,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renalytix AI in the fourth quarter valued at $2,260,000. 13.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Renalytix AI Company Profile

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

