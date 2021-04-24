Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €41.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Renault (EPA:RNO) received a €41.00 ($48.24) target price from equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RNO. Barclays set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Renault and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Renault and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on Renault and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €38.77 ($45.61).

Get Renault alerts:

EPA:RNO opened at €33.73 ($39.68) on Thursday. Renault has a one year low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a one year high of €100.70 ($118.47). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €37.55 and a 200 day moving average price of €33.82.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.