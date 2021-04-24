Renewable Energy Group, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share, BWS Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) – Equities research analysts at BWS Financial increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report released on Monday, April 19th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.20. BWS Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.16 EPS.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $547.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.26 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 22.72%.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on REGI. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renewable Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.89.

Shares of REGI opened at $58.64 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.19. Renewable Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,774,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,270,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,523,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 11,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

