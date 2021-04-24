Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Netflix, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Netflix in a report released on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now anticipates that the Internet television network will post earnings per share of $9.86 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.70. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q1 2022 earnings at $3.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.97 EPS.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. Netflix’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen dropped their target price on Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.90.

Netflix stock opened at $505.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $527.49 and its 200-day moving average is $521.05. The company has a market cap of $223.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Netflix has a 12 month low of $393.60 and a 12 month high of $593.29.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 66,498.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500,350 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $2,455,494,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,674,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,853 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 694.6% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 976,801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $528,186,000 after acquiring an additional 853,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,391,603,000 after acquiring an additional 710,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

