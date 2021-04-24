Restaurant Brands International (QSR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.63 per share for the quarter.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.74 billion.

TSE QSR opened at C$82.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$81.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$77.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 388.93, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.41. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of C$64.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$86.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on QSR shares. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stephens upgraded Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

