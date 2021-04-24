Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.66

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.66 and last traded at $17.65, with a volume of 1486 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.44.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROIC. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.75 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.61.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.62 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.13.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 2.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 91,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 180,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 48,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

