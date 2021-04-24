Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 171,272 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 188.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 261,935 shares of the local business review company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,272 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.35% of Yelp worth $10,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Yelp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,175,260 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $267,088,000 after acquiring an additional 76,463 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Yelp by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,952,687 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $129,134,000 after acquiring an additional 393,953 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,562,944 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $51,058,000 after purchasing an additional 31,745 shares during the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,225,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $40,021,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,033,700 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $33,771,000 after purchasing an additional 190,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on YELP shares. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup upgraded Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Yelp from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Yelp from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Yelp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.79.

YELP opened at $40.61 on Friday. Yelp Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.83 and a 12-month high of $43.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.87 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.27 and a 200-day moving average of $32.47.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $233.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.68 million. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. As a group, analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Vivek Patel sold 54,236 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,169,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,995,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 3,340 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $138,610.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,039,038.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

