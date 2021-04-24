Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $10.60 Million Stock Position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $10,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,567,000 after buying an additional 7,109 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 21.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,410,000 after buying an additional 8,384 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $98.72 on Friday. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1-year low of $47.88 and a 1-year high of $100.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.30. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $428.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

