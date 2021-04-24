Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $9.95 Million Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,641 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $9,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,276,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,355,653 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $323,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,782 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,238,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $295,649,000 after purchasing an additional 878,987 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,380,147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $182,302,000 after purchasing an additional 759,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2,584.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $101,062,000 after purchasing an additional 736,600 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $354,028.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $147.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.12. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.62 and a 52 week high of $155.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.67, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.39 and its 200 day moving average is $131.06.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $131.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.09.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

