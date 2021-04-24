Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,639 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 49,300 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $10,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FRC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 4.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 125,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,652,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 158.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 40,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,385,000 after buying an additional 24,672 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank during the third quarter worth $87,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 43.9% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 243,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FRC opened at $179.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $170.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.32. The company has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $92.13 and a 52-week high of $180.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.77%.

FRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.72.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

