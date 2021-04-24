Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 5,184 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,184 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $9,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,712,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,883 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,486,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,486,000 after purchasing an additional 120,574 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 220.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,129,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,108,000 after purchasing an additional 777,419 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 868,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,444,000 after acquiring an additional 374,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,545,000 after acquiring an additional 10,419 shares during the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Shares of DTE opened at $137.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.31 and a 200-day moving average of $125.16. DTE Energy has a one year low of $92.39 and a one year high of $141.98. The company has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.085 per share. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 68.89%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DTE shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. DTE Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.62.

In related news, Director David A. Thomas bought 395 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $126.56 per share, with a total value of $49,991.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,726.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total transaction of $124,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,498.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.