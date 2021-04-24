Reviewing Iowa First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:IOFB) and Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG)

Iowa First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:IOFB) and Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Iowa First Bancshares and Citizens Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iowa First Bancshares N/A N/A N/A Citizens Financial Group 13.04% 5.30% 0.62%

This table compares Iowa First Bancshares and Citizens Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iowa First Bancshares N/A N/A $3.48 million N/A N/A Citizens Financial Group $8.07 billion 2.37 $1.79 billion $3.84 11.70

Citizens Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Iowa First Bancshares.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Iowa First Bancshares and Citizens Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iowa First Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Citizens Financial Group 1 4 10 0 2.60

Citizens Financial Group has a consensus price target of $45.75, indicating a potential upside of 1.83%. Given Citizens Financial Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Citizens Financial Group is more favorable than Iowa First Bancshares.

Volatility and Risk

Iowa First Bancshares has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens Financial Group has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.1% of Iowa First Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.8% of Citizens Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Iowa First Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Citizens Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Citizens Financial Group beats Iowa First Bancshares on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iowa First Bancshares

Iowa First Bancshares Corp. operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank of Muscatine and First National Bank in Fairfield that provide various banking products and services for individuals, businesses, and governmental organizations in Iowa. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial, commercial real estate owner and non-owner occupied, agriculture, residential real estate, and consumer and other loans. The company also provides safe deposit, funds transmitting, trust, debit and credit card, Internet banking, automated teller machine, and other banking services. It operates through four locations in Muscatine and two locations in Fairfield, Iowa. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Muscatine, Iowa.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses. This segment also provides indirect auto finance for new and used vehicles through auto dealerships. The Commercial Banking segment offers various financial products and solutions, such as loans and leasing, trade finance, deposit and treasury management, cash management, and foreign exchange and interest rate risk management solutions; and loan syndications, corporate finance, merger and acquisition, and debt and equity capital markets capabilities. It serves government banking, not-for-profit, healthcare, technology, professionals, oil and gas, asset finance, franchise finance, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, private equity, and sponsor finance industries. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. operates approximately 2,700 ATMs and 1,000 branches in 11 states in the New England, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest regions, as well as through online, telephone, and mobile banking services; and maintains approximately 130 retail and commercial non-branch offices. The company was formerly known as RBS Citizens Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to Citizens Financial Group, Inc. in April 2014. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1828 and is headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island.

