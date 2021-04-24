RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 750 Shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.09% of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after acquiring an additional 42,979 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 360,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,529,000 after buying an additional 40,755 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 356,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,450,000 after buying an additional 50,839 shares during the period. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,935,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 264,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,782,000 after buying an additional 7,232 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF stock opened at $18.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.04 and a 200 day moving average of $18.07. VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.47 and a fifty-two week high of $18.21.

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

