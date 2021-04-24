RFG Advisory LLC Acquires New Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 974 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $327.73 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $235.13 and a 1 year high of $329.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.07. The company has a market cap of $61.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 29.92%.

In other news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total value of $476,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,582 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,285. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $135,843.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,151 shares in the company, valued at $17,064,288.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,118 shares of company stock worth $4,771,584. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Moody’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Moody’s from $292.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.17.

Moody's

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

