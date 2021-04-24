RFG Advisory LLC Cuts Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 1.2% during the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,499,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Shopify by 29.9% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 11.0% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 254.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 19.3% in the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,475.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,334.45.

Shopify stock opened at $1,099.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,143.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,137.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $595.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1,499.75. The company has a market capitalization of $134.66 billion, a PE ratio of 700.02, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $977.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.82 million. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. On average, analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

