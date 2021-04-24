RFG Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 860 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its position in FedEx by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 10,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in FedEx by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,606 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.63.

In related news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $33,085,710. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock opened at $277.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $276.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $103.40 and a one year high of $305.66. The stock has a market cap of $73.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.