RFG Advisory LLC Has $364,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of VB opened at $222.96 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $121.00 and a 12 month high of $223.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $216.49 and its 200-day moving average is $197.00.

