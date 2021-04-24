RFG Advisory LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 13,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $228.39 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $231.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $216.93 and a 200 day moving average of $209.40.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

