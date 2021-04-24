Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Insider Buys £364.14 in Stock

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) insider Jakob Stausholm acquired 6 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 6,069 ($79.29) per share, with a total value of £364.14 ($475.75).

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 6,119 ($79.95) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,683.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,467.67. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 3,519 ($45.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,561 ($85.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of £99.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.10.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of GBX 288.63 ($3.77) per share. This represents a yield of 4.63%. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $119.74. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.89%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RIO. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,550 ($72.51) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) target price on Rio Tinto Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on Rio Tinto Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,090 ($66.50) to GBX 5,740 ($74.99) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 5,100 ($66.63) price objective on Rio Tinto Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,629.29 ($73.55).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

