Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Insider Buys £364.14 in Stock

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) insider Jakob Stausholm acquired 6 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 6,069 ($79.29) per share, with a total value of £364.14 ($475.75).
Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 6,119 ($79.95) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,683.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,467.67. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 3,519 ($45.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,561 ($85.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of £99.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.10.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of GBX 288.63 ($3.77) per share. This represents a yield of 4.63%. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $119.74. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.89%.
Rio Tinto Group Company Profile
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.
Further Reading: What is Elliott Wave theory?
Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.